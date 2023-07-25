Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth about $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS PJUN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.08. 37,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

