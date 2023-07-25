Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.48. 738,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,723. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

