Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,075,000 after buying an additional 650,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,175,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $160.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

