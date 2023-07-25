Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 239 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after acquiring an additional 174,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $235.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.10. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.12.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

