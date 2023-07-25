Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 33,312 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,312 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.22. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.