Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 912 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,625,000 after buying an additional 223,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $313.29 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.85. The company has a market capitalization of $208.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,691. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

