Hamilton Capital LLC Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $293.24. 720,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,122. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.33. The company has a market cap of $214.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.16.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.