Hamilton Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606,949. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.