Hamilton Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hamilton Capital LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 971,556 shares of company stock valued at $424,000,879 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.36.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $459.72. The company had a trading volume of 360,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,442. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

