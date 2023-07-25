Hamilton Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,418 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Target by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,305 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 23,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $21,129,916,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.01. 966,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,250. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

