Hamilton Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hamilton Capital LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.64. The company has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

