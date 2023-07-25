Hamilton Capital LLC Sells 64 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hamilton Capital LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 9,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.31. The company had a trading volume of 223,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,341. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.10. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.12.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

