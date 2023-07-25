Hamilton Capital LLC Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hamilton Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,230,864 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $833,457,000 after acquiring an additional 404,346 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 178,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,271,874,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 610,914 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $61,777,000 after purchasing an additional 72,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $113.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,162. The firm has a market cap of $196.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

