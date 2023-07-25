Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.90) to GBX 880 ($11.28) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,190 ($15.26) to GBX 1,230 ($15.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 707 ($9.07) to GBX 774 ($9.92) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $952.25.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

