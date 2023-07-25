Herc (NYSE:HRI) Stock Price Down 4.3% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $127.45 and last traded at $130.00. Approximately 63,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 369,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.79.

The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.75.

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Herc by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Herc by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.04.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.