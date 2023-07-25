Heritage Investment Group Inc. Acquires 598 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.91. The stock has a market cap of $306.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.16.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

