Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Announces $0.60 Dividend

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.6011 per share on Monday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Hess Midstream has raised its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hess Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.3%.

NYSE:HESM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.88. 440,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,889. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.81 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 185,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HESM. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

