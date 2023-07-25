iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Desjardins cut shares of iA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$80.84.

iA Financial stock traded down C$2.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$90.17. The company had a trading volume of 118,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,375. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$64.59 and a 1-year high of C$93.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.66. The stock has a market cap of C$9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.19 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, analysts expect that iA Financial will post 9.5355304 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total transaction of C$434,246.00. In related news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total transaction of C$434,246.00. Also, Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total transaction of C$201,536.54. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,260,418. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

