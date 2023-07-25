IDT (NYSE:IDT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.05

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 39401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $593.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $299.30 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in IDT by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 2,426.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IDT by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of IDT during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.