Insider Selling: Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CEO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.9 %

TECH traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,204. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

