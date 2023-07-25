Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys 110 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 48.1% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $15.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $917.25. The company had a trading volume of 743,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,908. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $824.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $686.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

