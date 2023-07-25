Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 0.9% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.65. 654,409 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

