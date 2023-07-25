Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $830,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 13,008.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,121,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,970. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.66. The company has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

