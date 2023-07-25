Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 111.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,198,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 153,432 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,247,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,579,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,831,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPLT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.32. 14,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,730. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average is $92.52.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

