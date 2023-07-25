Insight Advisors LLC PA Raises Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FALN remained flat at $25.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. 324,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,299. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.