Insight Advisors LLC PA Raises Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN remained flat at $25.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. 324,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,299. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1121 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.