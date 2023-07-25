Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.63. The stock had a trading volume of 77,702,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,039,625. The firm has a market cap of $854.59 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

