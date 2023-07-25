Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 428 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $260.64. The company had a trading volume of 37,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.01. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $261.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

