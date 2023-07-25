Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 437 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $566.40. 634,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,693. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $567.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.