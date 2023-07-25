Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 232.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,836 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.43. 3,440,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,224,517. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $52.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

