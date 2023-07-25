Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 24,823 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,823 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $119,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.01. The stock had a trading volume of 775,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,816. The firm has a market cap of $341.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $458.82.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

