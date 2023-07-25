Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.76 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $23.54 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $4.02 or 0.00013803 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00045444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,539,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,203,816 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.