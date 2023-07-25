Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Raised by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.8% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 5,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

Shares of INTU traded up $7.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.47. 1,122,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,965. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $508.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

