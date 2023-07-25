Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,498 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.1% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.32 on Tuesday, reaching $379.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,658,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,458,184. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.23. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

