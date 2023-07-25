IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Trimmed by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

IQVIA Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.55. 447,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile



IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

