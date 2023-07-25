iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Trimmed by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,363,000 after acquiring an additional 177,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,484. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

