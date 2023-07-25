iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial reduced its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXJ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.65. The stock had a trading volume of 31,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,495. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $88.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.09.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

