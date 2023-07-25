iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.80. 136,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,859. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.99. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $251.62.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

