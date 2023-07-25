iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Rollins Financial’s 6th Largest Position

Rollins Financial trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,129 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 151,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 795,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,889. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

