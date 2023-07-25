iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.78 and last traded at $42.88. 7,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

About iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHYG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 4,635.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,465,000 after buying an additional 901,623 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

