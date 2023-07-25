iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.78 and last traded at $42.88. 7,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.91.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
