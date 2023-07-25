James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $18.93 on Friday. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $712.15 million, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.37.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in James River Group by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 16,911 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in James River Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

