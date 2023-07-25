Joystick Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $662,212.98 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $662,212.98 and $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 631.7% higher against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

