JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Target Price to GBX 2,750

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($35.90) to GBX 2,750 ($35.26) in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($37.83) to GBX 3,050 ($39.11) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.31) to GBX 2,600 ($33.34) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.31) to GBX 3,100 ($39.75) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($31.16) to GBX 2,320 ($29.75) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,886.67.

Anglo American Price Performance

NGLOY opened at $15.36 on Friday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

