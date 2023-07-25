JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 233,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,240% from the previous session’s volume of 17,400 shares.The stock last traded at $52.13 and had previously closed at $51.98.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $881.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 401,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 159.1% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 74,650 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

