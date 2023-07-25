Kava Price Down 4.6% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $557.61 million and $17.60 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002926 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00045721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 651,038,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,029,787 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

