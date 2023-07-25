Keb Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Keb Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 3.2% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 48,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,895. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

