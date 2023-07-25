Keb Asset Management LLC Has $253,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.4% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.33. 20,980,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,826,658. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.