Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 109,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 263,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a market cap of C$43.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 789.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
About Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO)
Kerr Mines Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.
