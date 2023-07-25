KeyCorp Increases Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $63.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Appian from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Appian Stock Down 0.9 %

APPN stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.61. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $57.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $135.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 92.14% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 4.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Appian by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Appian by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 102,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Appian by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

