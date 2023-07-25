Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.19-$6.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.18 billion-$20.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.66 billion. Kimberly-Clark also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.19-6.42 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of KMB traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.32. The company had a trading volume of 787,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,955. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.18.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

