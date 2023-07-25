Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,629,000 after acquiring an additional 380,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.33. 21,423,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,832,146. The company has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

